Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the November 28th total of 38,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 16.99%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,856,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 729,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 98.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 367.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

