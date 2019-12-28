Novocure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 889 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 386% compared to the typical daily volume of 183 put options.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Get Novocure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08. Novocure has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $13,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,165 shares in the company, valued at $59,652,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,977 shares of company stock worth $45,771,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Novocure by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,287,000 after purchasing an additional 789,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 13.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novocure by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Novocure by 19.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.