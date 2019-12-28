NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.80

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.52.

About NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

