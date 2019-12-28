NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 1,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,890. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.