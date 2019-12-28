NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.26 (BATS:NULG)

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2615 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of BATS NULG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 43,478 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

