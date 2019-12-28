NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.72

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7238 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NUMV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.18. 8,552 shares of the stock traded hands. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

