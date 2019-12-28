NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1552 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

BATS NURE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091 shares. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19.

