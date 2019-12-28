Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1067 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUHY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. 586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,150. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $25.42.

