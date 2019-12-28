NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) Declares — Dividend of $0.21

NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2139 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NULC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.

