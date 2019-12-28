Nxt Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and $1.56 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, OKEx and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014036 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, CoinEgg and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

