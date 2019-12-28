Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.40, 215,310 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 94,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $72,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

