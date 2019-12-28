O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.42

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.64. O2Micro International shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.72.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 939,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 47,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,684,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

