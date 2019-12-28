Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Shares Up 5.9%

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72, 286,514 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 194,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

OBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 93.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Obsidian Energy stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Obsidian Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

