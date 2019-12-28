Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.08 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust’s rating score has declined by 12% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Office Properties Income Trust an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,656,000 after buying an additional 367,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,862,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after buying an additional 138,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,702,000 after buying an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 96.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 397,349 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.