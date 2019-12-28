OFG Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE OFG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,496. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Edwin Perez acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

