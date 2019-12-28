Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post $33.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the highest is $33.10 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $30.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $132.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $135.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.77 million, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $134.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. 140,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $404.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

