Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.17

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.17 and traded as high as $41.60. Omega Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 405,979 shares.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 113,234 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

