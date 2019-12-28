Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

OMER opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.64. Omeros has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

