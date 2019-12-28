OmiseGO (OMG) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $88.04 million and approximately $40.20 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00008552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, ChaoEX, C2CX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitBay, Iquant, Independent Reserve, Bithumb, Liqui, FCoin, TDAX, Hotbit, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, COSS, Braziliex, Huobi, CoinEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc, Tidex, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Coinsuper, BitForex, CoinBene, Crex24, Koinex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, GOPAX, IDAX, ABCC, CoinExchange, IDCM, Coinone, DDEX, BitMart, Poloniex, B2BX, Bittrex, Ovis, OTCBTC, Binance, Radar Relay, CoinTiger, BX Thailand, Kucoin, Neraex, Mercatox, TOPBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Exmo, BigONE, Livecoin, C2CX, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Coinnest, DigiFinex, Upbit, Tokenomy, Bit-Z, Kyber Network, IDEX, Coinrail and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

