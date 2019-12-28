Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.12

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.12 and traded as high as $83.01. Omnicell shares last traded at $82.31, with a volume of 3,338 shares trading hands.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $115,448.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $730,332.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,653.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,191. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

