ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.57

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 19683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $51,474.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 318,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 562,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,151 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

