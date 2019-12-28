Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.53. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 126,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a market cap of $95.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.783421 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

