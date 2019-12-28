Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTEX opened at $44.06 on Friday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

