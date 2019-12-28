Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 5.3%

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $9.95, 271,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 192,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPRA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Opera in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Opera alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opera Ltd will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth about $496,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.