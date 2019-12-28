Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Update

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a growth of 202.8% from the November 28th total of 193,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 362.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

