ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.87 Million

Analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce $69.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $71.00 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $66.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $272.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $273.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.65 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $296.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other news, Director John E. Major purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $456,120.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in ORBCOMM by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $314.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.00.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

