Orbit International Corp. (ORBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.08. Orbit International has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

