Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $737,710.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00062606 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00581683 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00234435 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085121 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

