OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

OGI has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. AltaCorp Capital cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC began coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

OGI stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.76 million and a PE ratio of 39.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $222,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 19.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

