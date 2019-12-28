OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34, 1,970,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,392,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

OGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Beacon Securities cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price target for the company. AltaCorp Capital downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,437,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $4,944,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

