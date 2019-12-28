ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.12. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

