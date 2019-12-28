Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.49. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Roberts Christopher bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Also, insider Lowe Brian 270,900 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,589,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,524,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

