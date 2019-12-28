Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinbe, C-CEX and TOPBTC. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $576,997.00 and approximately $2,476.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, Coinbe, Livecoin, Mercatox, Bibox, C-CEX, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.