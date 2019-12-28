O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1063 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

OUSA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

