Osisko gold royalties Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Osisko gold royalties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

OR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. 1,015,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

