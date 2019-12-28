Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Osisko gold royalties stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,007. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.84. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -9.96.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$109.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OR shares. CIBC cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

