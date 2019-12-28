OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.15

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and traded as high as $34.56. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 463 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $400.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

