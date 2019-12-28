Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Plans $0.10 — Dividend

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0963 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of OVL stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,186. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

