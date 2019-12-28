Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.79

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 15787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OYST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). On average, research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vida Ventures, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Also, insider John Snisarenko bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. Insiders bought a total of 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,438,256 in the last three months.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

