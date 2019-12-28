PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.38

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.38 and traded as high as $79.53. PACCAR shares last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 22,024 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $2,314,390.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,124 shares in the company, valued at $465,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 35.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

