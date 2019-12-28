Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2496 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA:TRND remained flat at $$27.02 during midday trading on Friday. 3,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.