Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Trading Up 8.1%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 882,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 420,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

ROYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

