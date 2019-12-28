Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.8172 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

