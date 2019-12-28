Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $794,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.