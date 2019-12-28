Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.36

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $104.36 and traded as high as $112.25. Packaging Corp Of America shares last traded at $111.89, with a volume of 5,761 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 150.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

