PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $38.30 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after buying an additional 154,735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

