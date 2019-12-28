Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 676,100 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the November 28th total of 478,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Palomar in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $27,594,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 305,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. Palomar has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. Research analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

