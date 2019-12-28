Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Receives C$32.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLC. CIBC downgraded shares of Park Lawn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$29.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.08. The firm has a market cap of $856.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$22.36 and a 1 year high of C$30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

