Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.08.

PE opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 213,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

