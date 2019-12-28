Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.70. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $127,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,352 shares in the company, valued at $935,768.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,416,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,835 shares of company stock worth $8,641,591. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

